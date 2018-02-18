Impact of hailstorm in Maharashtra: Crops worth Rs 200 crore damaged, orange prices may rise

Over 2.9 lakh hectares of rabi crops are estimated to have been destroyed by the early hailstorm last week. (Express Photo) Over 2.9 lakh hectares of rabi crops are estimated to have been destroyed by the early hailstorm last week. (Express Photo)

Last week, most parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada faced the brunt of an early hailstorm that proved to be damaging for the standing crops. Over 2.9 lakh hectares of rabi crops are estimated to have been destroyed. According to initial estimates, the damaged crops were worth around Rs 200 crore. Chana, wheat and jowar, and grapes and oranges were the main crops affected. As a result, it is feared that the price of oranges this season will shoot up as large tracts of orchards were damaged in Vidarbha.

The storm

Between February 10 and 14, hail and thundershowers lashed 16 districts, mainly the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state. The districts of Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad in Marathwada, and Gondia, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Akola, Amravati in Vidarbha, reported maximum damage. Parts of Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts were also affected. The current episode, weather scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, was due to the discontinued pattern of interactions between west-flowing and east-flowing wind systems at the lower levels of the atmosphere. Also, since last week, a strong cyclonic circulation was reported over east Maharashtra, under whose influence there was interaction between warm and moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and cold Westerlies.

Scientists said the thunderstorms, not uncommon in the first quarter of the year, were almost a fortnight earlier than they are expected. Over the last few years, Maharashtra has been reporting an increase in the incidents of hailstorm, which normally strikes between the end of February and middle of March.

The damage

Jalna, Beed and Nanded were the worst hit, with large tracts of farmland reporting losses. Kishore Tiwari, head of the state government’s committee on agrarian distress, estimated the total crop losses would be to the tune of Rs 200 crore. “Reports of damage to livestock are trickling in from various parts of the state,” he said. Farmers have complained of delay in conducting of panchnama, an allegation refuted by Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar.

Shridar Thakare, managing director of MahaOrange, said the hailstorm had laid to waste around 35,000 hectares of orange orchards. “Both the standing crop which was ready for harvest as well as the trees which were in flower have reported losses,” he said. Around 70 per cent of the standing crop, he said, was wasted, and this will set up a price war soon in the markets. Nagpur oranges are considered a rare delicacy, given their subtle taste and texture. A portion of the yield is also exported to Bangladesh. Thakare said prices are all set to rise as supply will be severely constricted.

The impact

By far, the biggest worry among trade circles is about the fate of chana (gram) crop, which is also ready for harvest. Maharashtra has reported over 15 lakh hectares of chana plantation and a bumper crop awaits the state in the next fortnight or so. In general, the crop is sown in the one month period between October and November, and depending on the date of sowing, the current crop has been either already harvested or is in the final stages of being harvested.

The only silver lining in the present spell of climatic disturbance is that unlike 2014, the incidents were not spread across large areas. So, the damage inflicted on crops was also somewhat localised. For example, in Latur district, the tehsils of Latur, Renapur, Udgir, Ahmedpur and Chakur reported losses, while the rest of the district remained unaffected. Thanks to this, the overall yield of any of the major rabi crops is not threatened substantially, said agriculture officers. Chana prices have not shown any significant rise over the last few days. In fact, the prices of chana took a dip on Saturday.

If the general sentiment for the crop yield continues to be positive, farmers in the affected zone will be reporting late arrivals as well as damaged crops. Tiwari said the crop of chana and wheat, which sustained damage, will not yield much and the farmers probably stood to lose most of their investments. Farmer organisations have demanded an immediate compensation of Rs 50,000 per farmer in the affected area.

Back in 2014, standing rabi crop of over 11 lakh hectares of farmland was destroyed and the total crop damage was estimated to be over Rs 5,000 crore. Around 28 districts were then affected, with districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha bearing the maximum brunt of the damage.

