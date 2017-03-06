Kashmiri Pandit groups urge Centre to re-look their rehabilitation policy

Organisations working for Kashmiri Pandits at Jammu on Sunday demanded that the Centre take a fresh view of its policy for the community’s rehabilitation in Kashmir Valley. They claimed that the BJP-PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir “failed” to ensure safety of 1,800 Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees under the Prime Minister’s special package announced for the displaced community’s return to homeland.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The demand was made during a ‘citizens meet’ organised at Jammu by Youth All India Kashmir Samaj (YAIKS) and attended by representatives of Panun Kashmir, KP Joint Action, among others.

“It is our serious concern. The government has failed to ensure safety and rehabilitation of just 1,800 KP employees under the PM’s special package and the loud talk of return of the whole community seems a mockery,” YAIKS president R K Bhat alleged.

He said, “We demand a re-look into the entire structure of the employee’s rehabilitation policy after a serious dialogue with the concerned representatives of the community.”

Bhat said they have apprised the concerned ministers in the government about the woes of the KP employees in Kashmir and sought community’s support to pursue the subject.

Panun Kashmir president Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the government needs to be apprised about the priorities of the community.

“The core political issues concerning the geo-political rights of the people have been taken up with the the central government through the appropriate political channel,” he said.