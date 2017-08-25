Immersion row: Will ask Durga Puja committees to ignore Mamata order, say Hindu outfits

“We will tell them that there is no need to follow the state government’s order. We are protesting against this arbitrary decision.” “We will tell them that there is no need to follow the state government’s order. We are protesting against this arbitrary decision.”

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced there would be no idol immersion on October 1 due to Muharram, Hindu outfits on Thursday said they plan to ignore the directive and will ask all puja committees to do the same. On Wednesday, the BJP had said it would move high court to challenge her decision.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tapan Ghosh, president of the Hindu Samhati, which monitors and reports “violence against Hindus”, said, “We strongly oppose this decision. We will appeal to all puja committees to carry out immersion of idols as per Hindu rituals. We will tell them that there is no need to follow the state government’s order. We are protesting against this arbitrary decision.”

Jishnu Basu, RSS karyavaha (secretary) for the southern part of Bengal, also told The Indian Express that Hindus would hold immersions as per their rituals. “I want to ask the police how many Durga puja committees were given permission last year and how many were given the same to hold Muharram processions? There can never be a comparison in this regard as Durga Puja is one of the major festivals here and Muharram is observed in few places. We believe that Hindus will ignore her decision… In Bengal, Hindus will have to ensure their rights.”

While addressing Durga puja committees at Netaji Indoor Stadium Wednesday, Mamata had said immersions will be held till 6 pm on Dashami (September 30) and that while there will be no immersions on Muharram (October 1), they will resume on October 2 and continue till October 4 — the day before Lakshmi Puja.

