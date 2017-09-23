Immersion row: Day after HC order, Bengal says police nod must on Muharram

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to the state secretariat in Kolkata Friday. (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to the state secretariat in Kolkata Friday. (Express photo)

The Mamata Banerjee government on Friday said that Durga Puja committees would have to take permission from police to immerse idols on October 1 (Muharram). The decision comes a day after Calcutta High Court put on hold the restrictions on idol immersion imposed by the government to avoid overlap with Muharram processions, and allowed immersion on all days from Vijaya Dashami (September 30).

West Bengal Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya said, “The honourable court has said two things. One is that none of three almanacs mentions idol immersion on Ekadashi (October 1). The court has also said that immersions and processions be allowed as found permissible. Therefore, depending upon circumstances and situations, wherever found fit, permission will be granted, wherever there are problems permission will not be granted.”

The state government said the police have the discretion to grant permission for idol immersion on October 1. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Banerjee.

The BJP, however, claimed the high court had said that permission would have to be granted for immersion on October 1. West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu told The Indian Express that it would file a contempt of court case against the state government if it did not grant permission.

“The court said permission would have to be granted. The state government can change the route of the procession but it cannot deny permission. If we get a single report of permission being denied, we will file a contempt of court case,” Basu said.

Banerjee held a meeting with top government officers on Friday. Sources said she asked the police to draw up alternate routes for idol immersions and Muharram processions in advance.

West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, who attended the meeting, told reporters, “We have inputs that outsiders would try to enter the state to create problems during idol immersion and Muharram. We are keeping strong vigil.”

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said action would be taken against anyone who spreads rumours on social media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App