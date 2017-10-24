Immense potential for tourism in Bundelkhand: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Adityanath also promised that Chitrakoot would be linked to a highway, and observed that the district was extremely important from cultural and security angles and a work plan should be devised for its planned development. UP CM Adityanath also promised that Chitrakoot would be linked to a highway, and observed that the district was extremely important from cultural and security angles and a work plan should be devised for its planned development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there is immense potential for tourism in the Bundelkhand region. According to a statement issued by the state government here yesterday, the chief minister said this at a public meeting in Chitrakoot. He also promised that Chitrakoot would be linked to a highway, and observed that the district was extremely important from cultural and security angles and a work plan should be devised for its planned development.

“To attract tourists, Kalinjar Fort (in Banda district) and Rani Lakshmibai’s Fort in Jhansi will be developed. The state government will extend its full support and also seek support from the Centre,” he said. Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of the Ramayan Gallery and Tourism Facilitation Centre at Ramghat. “The state government is making every effort to usher in happiness in the lives of the people of Bundelkhand,” he said.

Adityanath distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes and undertook a surprise inspection of the district hospital. Later, chairing a review meeting of law and order and development works, he said, “Action should be taken under the provisions of the Goondas Act and the Gangsters Act against land mafia, mining mafia, dreaded criminals and those involved in smuggling of animals and illegal trade of tendu leaves.” He also issued directives for effective control of crimes committed against women.

Have You Tried These 15 Minutes Recipes Yet?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App