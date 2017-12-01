IMD: Winter to be cooler than 2016, warmer than normal

People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters) People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters)

Winter across India this year is likely to be cooler than 2016 but warmer than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Thursday.

Between December 2017 and February 2018, warmer than normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely across the country, the IMD said.

“However, the season’s mean temperatures in most of the subdivisions are likely to be cooler than last year,” said IMD director-general K J Ramesh.

A met department statement noted that the “country averaged pre-monsoon season (March-May) mean temperature was warmer than normal with an anomaly of +0.770C, which (along with 2010) was the sixth warmest ever spring season since 1901.”

“Analysis of minimum temperature data over the country during the last four decades suggests decreasing trends in the frequency and duration of cold waves in many parts of the country in tune with the decreasing trends in cold waves observed in many parts of the world,” the statement said.

