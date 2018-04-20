Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
IMD warns of swell waves on Kerala coast, thundershowers in several districts

The IMD also asked for the suspension of water-based recreational activities on the coast and anchoring of boats at a safe distance from the sea.

Thundershowers predicted over next three days in parts of Tamil Nadu, fishermen advised to remain cautious As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea over these areas. (AP Photo/File)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted high energy swell waves with a height of at least 2-3 metres, particularly on the western coast of India, southern Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep over Saturday and Sunday. It also pointed to the possibility of ‘surging of waves during high tide times’ in the low-lying areas of the coasts. The weather agency has asked fishermen and coastal communities in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to be cautious and vigilant during this period.

The IMD asked for the suspension of water-based recreational activities on the coast and anchoring of boats at a safe distance from the sea.

In a special forecast for Kerala, the latest bulletin from the IMD predicted thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasargode districts on Friday.

