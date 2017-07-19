IMD warns fishermen, forecasts heavy rainfall across Odisha

The weather office on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall at many places in Odisha and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of rough weather. As the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed south Odisha coast close to south of Puri, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually, the MeT office in Bhunaneswar said on Wednesday.

Under its influence, rain and thundershower is likely to occur at most places over Odisha, the MeT office said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over interior Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over districts of coastal Odisha is likely to occur during next 24 hours, it said.

An advice was issued for keeping Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) hoisted at all ports across Odisha. Strong gusty surface wind from southeasterly direction in north Odisha coast and northwesterly direction in south Odisha coast with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast.

As sea condition would be rough to very rough, fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, the MeT office added.

