IMD told to issue dos, don’ts with alerts of bad weather

Alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will now have specific “actionables” on what to do in times of severe weather. With over 200 people having died across seven states due to recent thunderstorms, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the department to also specifically advise people on the action they should be taking during bad weather.

This will be part of the alerts from the IMD that is currently in the form of ‘nowcasts’ which warns people of an impending thunderstorm or dust storm expected to occur within two hours along with a wind speed range. Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan told The Indian Express that both the PMO and the National Disaster Management Authority had advised that alerts should be more specific.

Rajeevan said that these could include advisories such as ‘Remain indoors since the storm is very severe’ or ‘Avoid standing under trees or billboards.’ “Such kind of advisories are required since tragedies continue to happen. People are losing their lives to the storm,” he said. Rajeevan said that it is likely the new alerts will be rolled out over the next 2-3 days.

However, IMD officials admit that it is difficult to predict exactly what kind of intensity a thunderstorm will have and the exact wind speed accompanying it. The Indian Express had earlier reported that a blame game had started between the Centre and the IMD over alleged lapses in the department’s early warning mechanism days after a deadly thunderstorm passed through parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on May 2-3.

Though the Centre has asked IMD to explain why its forecasting mechanisms failed to prevent the deaths, the IMD maintained it had informed the state’s chief secretaries. The IMD had said then that its role was to forecast and issue alerts, while it was up to the state authorities to take it to the “last mile”.

