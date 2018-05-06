IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm across northern and eastern regions for next 48 hours

A motorist rides past in a motorcycle during rains after a thunderstorm in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File) A motorist rides past in a motorcycle during rains after a thunderstorm in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

The Indian Meteorological Department in an advisory on Sunday said thunderstorms accompanied by rains are likely in certain areas of the national capital and adjoining regions. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is predicted for northern and eastern parts of the country, while the northeast is expected to receive heavy rains. Rajasthan, which is still recovering from the dust storm that struck on Wednesday, killing 36 people, may see another similar calamity, IMD predicted.

The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next 48 hours in the following states: Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim could witness heavy rains with thunderstorm; gusty winds with thunderstorm and rains in Uttarakhand and Kerala; heavy rains in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. The IMD has forecast rains and thunderstorms for some places in Delhi-NCR, including Faridabad, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr.

ANI quoted IMD Director Mangal Singh as saying: “Rainfall is expected in many regions of the Himachal Pradesh between 6 to 8 May. Thunderstorm and strong wind warning for 7 and 8 May has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than a hundred people were killed and atleast 300 others were injured across five states as a severe dust storm hit the region and left behind a trail of destruction.

