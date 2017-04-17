IMD issues heat wave warning

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in most places in Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch over the next few days, said IMD Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in most places in Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch over the next few days, said IMD

As the country waits for the first rainfall forecast for this year’s monsoon, many parts in the north, northwest and central India will face extreme heat wave conditions for the next few days.

In its latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in most places in Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch over the next few days. Similar conditions are expected to prevail in some places in Gujarat, Vidarbha, east Madhya Pradesh, southern UP, Punjab and Haryana. The wave is also likely to hit lower areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now