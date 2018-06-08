Mumbai: IMD forecasts very heavy rain in city, asks people to stay indoors

The IMD has issued warning for Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. (Pradip Das) The IMD has issued warning for Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. (Pradip Das)

The weather department has forecast “very heavy” rainfall in the city over the weekend and advised people to stay indoors on Friday and Saturday. “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai,” according to a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued warning for Mumbai and Thane for Saturday saying the cities will receive rainfall at most places, with “heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places”. An alert is also in place for the two cities for Sunday.

IMD forecasts very heavy rain in city, asks people to stay indoors

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into parts of the Arabian Sea off the Konkan and Goa coast between June 8 and 12. With the monsoon expected to reach Mumbai in the next two-three days, the city continued to receive heavy pre-monsoon showers on Thursday morning. The weather department recorded 39-mm rainfall at Santacruz observatory and 27.6-mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory through the day. “Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are pre-monsoon showers,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region.

The city received heavy showers in the early hours of Thursday as well. According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8-mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 35.8-mm rainfall between 4 am and 8.30 am. Meanwhile, temperatures also dipped on Thursday with the Santacruz observatory recording maximum temperature at 29.2 degrees, four degrees below normal, and minimum temperature at 25.2 degrees, one degree below normal.

