IMA slams draft NMC Bill cleared by Union Cabinet: ‘Will add to doctors’ woes, encourage corruption’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has slammed the draft National Medical Commission Bill that was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week, saying that its provisions will “cripple” the democratic functioning of the medical profession by making it completely answerable to bureaucracy, and open opportunities for corruption.

The draft bill, to be introduced in Parliament, seeks to replace the existing regulatory institution, the Medical Commission of India (MCI), with a new body, the National Medical Commission (NMC).

In a statement, Dr K K Aggarwal, national president of IMA, stated that the federal character of MCI was missing in the proposed structure of NMC. While all state governments have representation in MCI, only five states will be represented in the NMC, on a rotational basis. As a result, it will take at least two decades for a state to re-enter NMC, stated Aggarwal.

“Today, not only are patients slowly losing faith in doctors and the profession, but with the slightest provocation, they are also becoming violent against doctors. This bill is only an addition to these existing woes and will exacerbate the situation for the medical fraternity and the students of medicine,” stated Dr Aggarwal.

The draft NMC Bill proposes a 25-member commission appointed by the central government, of which 20 are to be appointed by a search committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary. As many as 12 ex-officio and six part-time members will be nominated. Three of these will be from disciplines such as management, law, medical ethics, health research, consumer or patient rights advocacy, science and technology, and economics. Only five will be elected by the registered medical practitioners from among themselves from their regional constituencies. The chairperson, secretary and members will hold office for a term not exceeding four years, they will not be eligible for any extension or reappointment, and will retire by the age of 70.

“This will lead to possible backdoor entry of bureaucrats after retirement,” the statement said.

The bill also provides for the constitution of four autonomous boards, entrusted with conducting undergraduate and postgraduate education, assessment and accreditation of medical institutions and registration of practitioners under the NMC. The Boards will grant permission for establishment of a new medical institution, and carry out inspections of medical institutions for assessment and rating.

They can also authorise any third-party agency or persons to carry out inspections of medical institutions, and to assess and rate them. The boards also have the power to impose a monetary penalty against a medical institution for failing to maintain the minimum essential standard specified by them.

“All the three monetary penalties imposed will not be less than one-half of, and not more than 10 times, the total amount charged. Such variation…. of 50 per cent to 10 times, will be the root cause of future corruption. It can also be used as a political action to favour or destroy someone. It will also become necessary to seek prior permission of the these boards to establish a new medical college,” read the statement by Aggarwal.

“This is not the first time that the government has made such a move. In 2005, the then Union health minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, tried unsuccessfully to bring about a legislation to dissolve the MCI and set up another council under the control of the Health Ministry, which was rejected. That scenario is repeating itself today, with the difference that the Union cabinet has given its approval to the draft NMC Bill. Parliament has a larger role to play in protecting the interest of the medical profession of the country. It is time to act and ensure that this bill is opposed,” stated Dr Aggarwal.

