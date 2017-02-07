IMA seeks roll back of suspension of 5 AIIMS resident doctors

Indian Medical Association (IMA) today demanded immediate revocation of suspension of five AIIMS resident doctors, while stressing the need for cohesion and mutual respect between doctors and nurses, describing them as “two pillars” of healthcare delivery system. “AIIMS administration should roll back the suspension orders with immediate effect as it has been hastily taken in the absence of the report of the enquiry committee setup for this purpose, apparently under pressure from the Nursing Association,” Dr K K Aggarwal, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said.

Aggarwal said both, the doctors and the nurses, are the pillars of healthcare delivery system of any society and need to work in strong cohesion with due respect for each other.

“They should identify the divisive factors amongst them and thwart all attempts to dent the strong cohesion between the doctors and the nurses,” Aggarwal said.

IMA has also written a letter to the AIIMS Director in this regard and voiced its solidarity with the Resident Doctors of AIIMS (RDA) while expressing its sympathy to the bereaved family and colleagues of the deceased nurse and demanded necessary action after proper enquiry.

Meanwhile, RDA members have gone on a partial strike and also threatened that if suspension orders are not taken back in the next 24 hours, it will shut down all emergency and critical care services.

Rajbir Kaur, a nurse with AIIMS, had died during delivery through caesarean section. Kaur suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery.

During treatment she had lost her baby and was put on life support. She died on Saturday night.