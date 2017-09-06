IMA requests PM to review move to induct Anant Kumar Hegde as minister

Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), representing over 3 lakh doctors in the country, has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to review the decision to induct Anantkumar Hegde as a Union minister, saying the medical fraternity was “disturbed” by the decision.

The doctors’ body has also sought an investigation into allegations of Hegde assaulting doctors at a private hospital in Sirsi.

“Making him the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship has sent another wrong message to society. Is indulging in violence and not apologising the ‘new skill’ to be taught to the entrepreneurs… The medical fraternity is disturbed by his induction in Parliament and request you to take appropriate revision in your decision and also to get the incident investigated,” the letter said.

“We have written an open letter to the PM that a person who does not have control over his anger, lost his temper and never apologised to the doctors, has been made minister of skill development. This sends a wrong message to society. No action has been taken against him and instead he has been rewarded. This is our primary concern. We have asked the PM to review the decision,” IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal told The Indian Express.

The Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) of AIIMS has also written a letter to the PM requesting him to “review the decision in the best interest of public and doctors”.

Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, president of the association, said, “The minister assaulted doctors over alleged delay in treatment (to his mother). The assault has been captured on CCTV. We were expecting a fair inquiry but instead he got a reward of being Cabinet minister. This step is against the medical fraternity.”

The letter by RDA said, “We doctors gained confidence and a feeling of security after your speech where you requested people of India to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s path and stop violence against doctors. But you shattered that feeling of security…”

