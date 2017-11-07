IMA declares ‘public health emergency state’ in Delhi, wants Half Marathon cancelled

Bharti Airtel, the sponsor of Delhi Half Marathon has also threatened to stop associating with the event if the “authorities” refuse to address the issue of air pollution in the Capital (File) Bharti Airtel, the sponsor of Delhi Half Marathon has also threatened to stop associating with the event if the “authorities” refuse to address the issue of air pollution in the Capital (File)

In view of the deteriorating air quality of the capital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday declared ‘public health emergency state’ in Delhi. IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal requested people to avoid stepping out and asked schools to remain closed, ANI report.

The medical body also requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for November 19. The city saw a sharp fall in air quality today with various places, including India Gate and Rajpath, enveloped in thick smog. The city’s air saw a huge rise in air pollutants – PM2.5, PM10 — which was counted at 452 and 336, respectively. As per the international standards, the permissible range for PM2.5 is 25.

Earlier, on Monday, Bharti Airtel, the sponsor of Delhi Half Marathon, said it would stop its association with the event if the “authorities” refused to address the issue of air pollution in the Capital. “Air pollution poses serious health risks and it is important that these concerns are addressed urgently and appropriately by the authorities for Airtel to continue associating with the event next year and beyond,” the telecom major said in a statement. – PTI inputs

