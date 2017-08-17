I’m still a slave: Dalit Haryana MLA after ‘goof-up’ at Independence-day function

Later, he told reporters, “It was the administration which had to earmark the places for us to sit. The administration was responsible for this (goof-up). It’s policy of atrocity, but it won’t be allowed to continue.” However, ultimately, the officers succeeded to convince him to return to the stage by arranging a chair adjoining another MLA. (File Photo) Later, he told reporters, “It was the administration which had to earmark the places for us to sit. The administration was responsible for this (goof-up). It’s policy of atrocity, but it won’t be allowed to continue.” However, ultimately, the officers succeeded to convince him to return to the stage by arranging a chair adjoining another MLA. (File Photo)

High drama was witnessed at Bhiwani on Tuesday when a dalit MLA from BJP did not find any chair left for him at the stage for Independence Day function. The Bawani Khera MLA, Bishamber Singh Balmiki, immediately left the stage to register his protest.

“Me gual hun aaj bhi, muje bethan nahi gaya seat par (I am still a slave. I was not allowed to sit on the chair),” said the MLA when the officers rushed to request the legislator to return to the stage. “I can resign but won’t sit (on the stage again),” he said.

Later, he told reporters, “It was the administration which had to earmark the places for us to sit. The administration was responsible for this (goof-up). It’s policy of atrocity, but it won’t be allowed to continue.” However, ultimately, the officers succeeded to convince him to return to the stage by arranging a chair adjoining another MLA.

Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Anshaj Singh told The Indian Express that they had made proper sitting arrangements for the invitees.

“An SHO was looking after the arrangements. When the MLA came to the stage, the Independence Day function was going on and everybody was busy in the function. Some worker sat on the seat earmarked for the MLA. There

is no question of any discrimination.”

