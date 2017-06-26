‘Illegally-occupied’ LIG flats: GMADA drive on hold, but owners’ ordeal not over

The GMADA office in Mohali The GMADA office in Mohali

A day after the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) halted a drive to get illegally-occupied LIG flats vacated in Phase 11, officials said the owners will have to move out sooner or later. A GMADA official told the Chandigarh Newsline that although the residents protested against the action, they would have to vacate the flats as the owners of 48 flats have been issued notices and asked to vacate the properties.

“These owners who were issued the notices could not produce the documents pertaining to their ownership. We have complaints against them that they are not 1984 riot victims and occupied the flats illegally. We also urge the leaders not to indulge in politics,” the official said.

Sonia, one of the owners got a notice, said she and her family were living in the flat for the past 20 years and now the GMADA has sent a notices to harass them. She said they have already submitted the required documents to the GMADA.

“The GMADA sends us notices every year. If are illegal occupants, then why they (GMADA) allowed us to live for 20 years,” Sonia said.

Senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu also visited the area and met the residents who were asked to vacate the flats.

MLA Sandhu said the people who are living in the houses should not be expelled like this. He also said they would also submit a memorandum to the DC and urge her to look into the matter. “First these people had to leave their houses because of riots. Now the Congress government also wants to take their houses here. It is not justified,” Sandhu said.

