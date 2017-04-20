Illegally-built school building demolished

Armed with a Bombay High Court order, the local civic body on Thursday demolished a school built illegally at Mumbai.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the school, located at Maharashtra Nagar in suburban Mankhurd, had encroached on a road and was in existence since the last 15 years.

The Siddharth Sikshak Prasarak Mandal had constructed the school, spread over 1,509 sq mt, after encroaching on a 90 feet road.

After the BMC raised objection over the illegality involved in the construction of the school, the institute’s administration moved the High court.

“The High Court, on April 17, ordered demolition of the school building which had been blocking the road since the last 15 years. The civic body razed the building today in the presence of police,” said the statement.

