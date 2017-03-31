Meat shops reopen in Gurgaon amid police protection

Meat shops in Sadar Bazar opened on Thursday. Manoj Kumar Meat shops in Sadar Bazar opened on Thursday. Manoj Kumar

Shops selling meat products reopened in several parts of Gurgaon on Thursday after police offered protection to them. In stark contrast to the silence 24 hours earlier, it was business as usual in a narrow, dingy lane adjacent to the Sadar Bazar Masjid, which houses close to 10 mutton and chicken shops. “We had all closed our shops. We were afraid after seeing the number of men who came here on Tuesday,” said a meat shop owner, requesting anonymity. On Wednesday evening, shop owners went to Gurgaon City police station and demanded protection, fearing backlash from the “party workers” claiming to belong to the Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Kranti Dal, who on Tuesday forced them to down their shutters during Navratri.

“No complaint or case was filed regarding the matter, but the shop owners wanted protection. We have posted 5 policemen in the area, who keep checking up on them from time to time and are constantly available over the phone,” said inspector Vikram Mehra, Station House Officer, Gurgaon City police station. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar confirmed this and added that the ‘Shiv Sainiks’ had been questioned on Thursday, regarding notices they had circulated in the market wherein they claimed that the police, along with social organisations, would conduct investigation and penalize those who refused to down their shutters for Navratri.

“The party workers have been told not to create further trouble. If they do, appropriate action will be taken,” said Khirwar. However, some shops in Sadar Bazar continued to remain shut due to fear of backlash. In Jacobpura, 500 metres away, the shops, owned mostly by Hindus, also remained shut, with shop owners they would reopen only after Navratri. They clarified that they closed the shops voluntarily and not due to any pressure.

