Illegal sand mining operation busted, excavator machine seized in Uttar Pradesh

One person, identified as Naresh, a resident of Haryana, has been arrested while a few others managed to escape, police said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: April 15, 2018 5:16:24 pm
Uttar Pradesh illegal sand mining operation A team of police and revenue officials, led by Sub-divisional Magistrate V K Singh, rushed to the spot and seized an excavator machine. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Police raided an illegal sand mining operation along the banks of the Yamuna in Shamli district and seized an excavator machine, officials said on Sunday. The raid was conducted last night after police received a tip-off regarding the sand mining mafia operation in the area falling under the Jhinjhana police station in Shamli, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

A team of police and revenue officials, led by Sub-divisional Magistrate V K Singh, rushed to the spot and seized an excavator machine, Tiwari said. One person, identified as Naresh, a resident of Haryana, has been arrested while a few others managed to escape, police said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

