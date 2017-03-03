Illegal sand mining flourishing in Madhya Pradesh: Congress

Image for representational purposes. (Deepak Daware) Image for representational purposes. (Deepak Daware)

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh today alleged that illegal sand mining was flourishing in the state under BJP leaders’ protection, and even the Chief Minister’s relatives were involved. “Illegal mining is being carried out under the protection of BJP leaders,” Singh said in his reply to the motion of thanks on Governor’s address in the Assembly. Bar-coding and tracking devices were mandatory for the trucks transporting the sand, but these norms were not followed, he said.

The river flow can not be diverted for mining, and yet sand was being excavated by diverting the flow and transported at night by building make-shift bridges on the riverbed, Singh said.

“Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) must be aware that his nephew is excavating sand illegally in Jahajpura without environment clearances. 450 out of 586 sand mines are allotted to two companies. The information as to who owns these companies must be made public,” he said.

Chouhan was busy finding ways to save himself from the fall-out of Vyapam recruitment scam which destroyed the future of a generation, the Congress leader said.

Chouhan said in his reply that Congress leaders were suffering from “Shivraj phobia”.

“I am the Chief Minister for the past eleven years. I am Chief Minister due to people’s blessings, not of Congress which is suffering from Shivraj phobia,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh was a poor state in 2003 when Congress lost power. It is now one of the fastest-growing states, and is no longer called a “BIMARU” one, Chouhan said.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan will follow his Raj-dharma. My family members would also face action if found indulging in any illegal work. Rules are being framed so that vehicles used in illegal mining can be seized,” the Chief Minister said.

It was the BJP government which brought the Vyapam scam to light, he said.

“No one from Congress had complained about it. We ordered inquiry by a special task force. No person involved in the scam would be spared,” he said.

During the Congress rule people would be recruited merely on the basis of “recommendations on paper slips”, he quipped.