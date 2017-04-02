Illegal sand mining: As sand prices rise, Captain Amarinder Singh orders legal mining

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

In view of the spike in prices of sand and gravel following a crackdown on illegal mining across state, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Saturday ordered legal mining operations over the next few days. The situation came for review at a meeting chaired by the chief minister and attended by state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

The concerned officials informed the chief minister that 59 mines were ready for auction, with the department already having issued their 15-day auction notice. Auctions will be held on April 18, with allotment to take place on April 20 and production to commence by May 20. Another 58 mines, whose environmental clearance is currently pending, are likely to be auctioned within 60 days thereafter, and will become operational by mid- August.

Officials of the Directorate of Mines, Department of Industries and Commerce, made a detailed presentation at the meeting, highlighting the mining situation in the state and the measures being taken by the department to check illegal mining and improve the supply situation. Amarinder directed the officials that a new transparent mining policy should be formulated within 30 days and asked them to submit its draft for a further review.

