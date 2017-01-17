Illegal mining rampant in Kharar, AAP blames Congress, SAD for robbing natural resources

Illegal mining near Abhipur village. Express Archives Illegal mining near Abhipur village. Express Archives

THE DISTRICT has become a hotbed of illegal mining. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is raising the issue in their campaign this time and terming the mining a loot by both SAD and Congress leaders. The areas of Mullanpur Garibdas and Nayagaon, which fall in the constituency, are the worst affected by the problem as Patiala-ki-Rao, the seasonal rivulet, crosses through these two areas.

Although both Congress and SAD are reluctant to raise the issue, the AAP leaders assert that apart from the bad condition of roads and long power cuts, illegal miming is also a big issue. Arvind Puri, a resident of Mullanpur Garibdas, alleges that the land mafia has dug up the banks of Patiala-ki-Rao at various places which is posing a danger to the residents. In the last five or eight years, the mining has increased a lot and neither the police nor the civil administration has taken any action against the sand mafia.

“Scores of trucks and trolleys laden with sand can be seen coming out of the river at night. Nobody stops them, nobody asks them any questions. If any person wants to buy sand, he would not be allowed to take it. We have brought this matter to the notice of the authorities but in the last 10 years, no strict action has been taken against any of these people,” says Puri.

Satinder Singh, who is also an active member of the Youth Welfare Club of the village, claims people are digging up Patiala-Ki-Rao but despite the fact that the mining is illegal, no action has been taken against anybody yet. Area residents fear lodging any complaint as these people have high political links.

“My friend from a neighbouring village told me that they went to lodge a complaint at Nayagaon some time ago. No police officials entertained them and they came back empty-handed. Sometimes the police book some people to show that they are taking action but then it (mining) again starts,” says Singh.

A seven-year-old child died in Badmajra colony near Kharar in 2012 after falling in a mound which was created due to illegal mining and was filled with rainwater. Suresh Kishore, a resident of Badmajra colony, says that they are the worst sufferers as many such mounds have come up around their houses and they fear for the safety of their children.

However, Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang denies the allegation and says that he always stood against illegal mining in the area and also raised the issue at all the platforms, including the Assembly. They will always raise the issue in future too. AAP candidate Kanwar Sanshu alleges that both SAD and Congress have looted the area of its natural resources and illegal mining is a serious issue in Kharar.

“It is a big issue. First, they loot the natural resources, then they sell it at a very high price. Both the parties are hand in gloves and helping each other to make a quick buck. If we some to power, we will stop this illegal practice,” says Sandhu. However, SAD candidate Ranjeet Gill maintains that there is no illegal mining in the area and everything is done under the law.