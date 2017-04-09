Illegal mining of sand from river Narmada should stop: BJP MP

“Illegal mining from Narmada river should stop,” said BJP MP Prahlad Patel (Representational Image/ Deepak Daware) “Illegal mining from Narmada river should stop,” said BJP MP Prahlad Patel (Representational Image/ Deepak Daware)

BJP MP Prahlad Patel today said illegal mining of sand from river Narmada should stop. “Illegal mining from Narmada river should stop,” Patel, MP from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, told reporters when he was asked about the rampant excavation of sand going on from the river.

To a query on the present condition of the river, the former Union Minister, said “it was sick”. In the past, the MP had taken out several yatras and conducted programmes to revive the river.

Meanwhile, to a query on total ban of liquor in Madhya Pradesh on lines of Bihar, the BJP’s Manipur in-charge said, it wa s the prerogative of the state government.

“My stance is clear since a long time. I am against liquor manufacturing, sale and distribution,” he said.

About demand from some quarters for a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter, Patel said he had brought a private bill to protect cow and its progeny in Parliament in 2003.

