Illegal mining in Mohali: DC stops issuing NOCs for levelling farm land, digging up basements

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has stopped issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to farmers to level their fields and to builders to dig up basements. The DC has also directed an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report that all records pertaining to the issuance of NOCs was properly maintained. The DC, in her order, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, said some discrepancies were found in the regulatory mechanism set by the government to keep a tab on illegal mining which is a serious issue and the matter should be probed.

“It has come to my notice that the office of the General Manager Department of Industries (GMDIC) has been issuing the NOCs for private agricultural land but that is being misused for mining. It has also come to notice that the private builders are also not following the correct procedure for the digging of basement and do not have the necessary approvals,” the order read. “Some random slips are shown by the people concerned (the builders and farmers who are said to be violating the norms) which have no value whatsoever as no provision in the law has been mentioned in them,” the order added.

The DC further stated in her order that verification has revealed that no office copy was being maintained by the GMDIC office thereby forfeiting the entire regulatory mechanism of the government. The DC said that taking all these things into consideration, she has ordered the ADC (General) to conduct an inquiry and submit the report by May 7. She added that she had asked the mining department not to issue any NOC for levelling of land and digging basements till further orders.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that nothing was right in the mining department as the DC’s office has received complaints against Derabassi Block Level Officer Baljeet Singh from some crusher owners. Also, General Manager Tehal Singh Sekhon of the mining department appeared before the Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday. “The GM was not providing the record pertaining to the inquiry reports which were done during the tenure of BLO Baljeet Singh. He was asked to come and give the reason for not providing the record,” said a VB official.

