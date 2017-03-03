Illegal mining: CBI registers five preliminary inquiries

The CBI has registered five preliminary inquiries over allegations of illegal sand mining in five districts of Uttar Pradesh. The agency, on the directive of the Allahabad High Court, will probe charges of illegal mining in Shamli, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Siddharth Nagar and Deoria districts.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by Sonu Kumar, who had alleged that illegal sand mining was going on in UP and government officials were involved in it. Sources in CBI said the preliminary inquiries have been registered against unknown district officials, the state mining department and others.

“The agency is looking into allegations of irregularities in mining and licences among others,” said a source, adding that this is the first step to substantiate allegations. If enough material is detected, establishing a crime, the agency would then register an FIR.