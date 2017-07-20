‘Illegal migrants’: India suggests UK to transfer tax paid by Indians on work visa

‘All wanted Indians, including Vijay Mallya, will get equal treatment in Indian jails’ ‘All wanted Indians, including Vijay Mallya, will get equal treatment in Indian jails’

India has suggested the UK authorities to transfer tax paid by Indians “legally” employed on work visa there upon their return if it wants New Delhi to accept the “illegal” Indian immigrants reportedly settled in UK.

The clause was suggested in the draft Memorandum of Understanding being worked out between New Delhi and London. Britain has laid emphasis on deporting Indians staying illegally in the country, a condition which was opposed by India earlier.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who recently visited London, has conveyed New Delhi’s position on the MoU. Officials, however, said another agreement on sharing of intelligence namely “Cooperation and exchange of information for the purpose of combating international criminality, tackling serious organised crime” will be finalised soon.

India told UK authorities that all wanted Indians, including liquor baron Vijay Mallya, will get equal treatment like any other prisoner in India and the facilities in its jails are no less than what European nations have, a senior official said.

This was conveyed by Mehrishi to his British counterpart Patsy Wilkinson, the second permanent secretary in the British Home Office, during a meeting in London last week. The Indian delegation led by Mehrishi told the British authorities that whoever is extradited from the UK will be lodged in a proper jail with facilities on par with European jails, said the official.

However, the Indian team made it clear that no extradited persons will be given preferential treatment but would be treated like any other prisoner and asked the British authorities to convey this to the court in London.

This bears significance as Mallya has challenged the Indian government’s move in the court to get him extradited from the UK, saying the conditions in Indian jails are below standard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App