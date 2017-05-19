‘Illegal’ liquor trade in Ludhiana: Congress leader’s factory raided

Ludhiana police on Thursday raided the factory of a local Congress leader in Dashmesh Nagar area suspecting illegal sale of liquor. Gurjeet Singh Seenh, a local Youth Congress leader , however, alleged that the persons who raided his factors were not carrying official IDs and were in plain clothes. They had arrived in private vehicle, he added. Seenh also accused the team of misbehaving with him on being asked to show their ID cards. He alleged that four persons came to his place, thrashed his brother and workers and claimed to be policemen.

Police, however, claimed that Seenh’s factory was raided by a Crime Investigation Agency team following the tip off regarding illegal sale of liquor. The team did not find anything objectionable from the factory and also from a shop of Seenh, which was raided. Seenh also claimed that some persons from his own party, who were against him, along with some opposition rivals had hatched this conspiracy against him to defame him.

He added that Shimlapuri police reached the spot for an investigation on being informed about the incident. Mohammad Zameel, SHO Shimlapuri police station, said that a probe is being done into the alleged misbehavior of police team at the time of the raid.

