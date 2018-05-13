Illegal extermination of dogs in Sitapur would only worsen situation, says activist

Feral dogs have created panic in Sitapur and have mauled to death around 12 children since November. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Feral dogs have created panic in Sitapur and have mauled to death around 12 children since November. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

In the wake of the stray dog menace in Uttar Pradesh, an animal rights activist has suggested that the administration should ensure that there is no “illegal extermination” of the canines as this would only “worsen” the situation and lead to more conflict.

Gauri Maulekhi, member of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee, has shot off a letter to the state chief secretary to ensure that the local administration “actively” informs the people about the scientific and legal steps that are being taken by the government and “discourage” them from taking law into their hands.

Feral dogs have created panic in Sitapur and have mauled to death around 12 children since November. Maulekhi blamed the local municipal body for “knee jerk” reactions to deal with street dogs, which she said will lead to more conflict and bites and spread of disease in the long run.

“Instead of making any effort to implement the mandatory animal birth control programme to curb population of dogs and decrease man- animal conflict, the district administration is giving irresponsible statements leading to wanton killing of animals in Sitapur. “May I please request you to issue necessary instructions to seek compliance reports from the 16 municipal corporations, with regard to the minutes of the Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee, dated 06.09.2018,” she wrote. She also said that people should be informed about the scientific and legal steps that are being taken by the government and discouraged from taking law into their hands.

“Ensure that no steps for illegal extermination of dogs is being taken by the district administration or the municipal corporation,” she suggested. According to her, the Supreme Court had ordered the implementation of the Animal Birth Control Dog Rules, 2001 for population management and rabies eradication. The rules also prescribe the obligations of the local authorities governments with respect to capturing, sterilisation, immunisation and release of dogs to control their population, she said.

Maulekhi claimed that widespread massacre of animals is going on in Sitapur in “complete violation of the law” and in “total disregard” of the directions of the Supreme Court. “Rather than resorting to scientific and legal methods for dog population management, knee jerk reactions are being taken to deal with street dogs, which will lead to more conflict and bites and spread of disease in the long run,” she added.

She asserted that this kind of violence is totally counterproductive and will not reduce but greatly increase man animal conflict.

