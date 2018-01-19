‘Illegal’ exports from 4 ports: Karnataka orders SIT probe into cases CBI dropped

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

In what is being widely seen as a move intended to target BJP ahead of Assembly polls, the Congress government in Karnataka has decided to order an SIT probe into “illegal” exports of iron ore from four ports in Goa and Karnataka between 2006 and 2011.

Investigation into exports from Marmugoa and Panaji in Goa, which was handed over to CBI by the then state government on the Supreme Court’s directive, was earlier dropped by the agency on grounds of lack of evidence.

Following a meeting Wednesday, the cabinet decided to ask an SIT of state police — set up earlier to look at illegal mining cases — to probe the cases rejected by CBI.

CM Siddaramaiah denied any political motive behind the move. However, he said CBI did not probe the matters in a bid to protect former BJP ministers like the Reddy brothers of Bellary who were arrested during the UPA regime for illegal mining.

“The CBI dropped the probe at the preliminary stage on grounds of lack of evidence. This was done with the intent of helping the Reddy brothers avoid prosecution at a time when the elections are close. However there is evidence of illegalities in a primary report on illegal iron ore exports,’’ he said. “We have been forced to order the SIT probe because the CBI has not acted in a legal manner,” he said.

State law minister T B Jayachandra said the decision to order the probe was taken by the cabinet after a detailed examination of CBI’s report. The SIT will also probe exports from Mangalore and Karwar ports in Karnataka, he said. An investigation into illegal mining by Karnataka Lokayukta in 2010-11 had revealed illegal export of iron ore worth more than Rs 12,228 crore from Karnataka between 2006 and 2011. In a report published in July 2011, the Lokayukta detailed the extent of the racket, naming several BJP ministers, including then CM B S Yeddyurappa.

Based on the report, a case was filed in Supreme Court, which ordered a CBI investigation. The investigation led to the prosecution of Yeddyurappa and G Janardhan Reddy. Yeddyurappa was acquitted in 2016 in a case alleging that his family received kickbacks from mining firms and CBI is yet to appeal in this matter. He is BJP’s CM candidate for the 2018 polls. Reddy is out on bail and is still being prosecuted by CBI for running the illegal mining racket in Bellary.

While the CBI has prosecuted several mining cases handed to it by Karnataka government on instructions of the Supreme Court, the agency last year dropped investigation into exports from two Goa ports on the grounds of lack of sufficient material.

