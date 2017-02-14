Illegal currency exchange: ED attaches Rs 41.6 cr assets of Delhi lawyer

The I-T department too is probing this case on charges of alleged black money generation and tax evasion. The I-T department too is probing this case on charges of alleged black money generation and tax evasion.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 41.65 crore belonging to Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon in connection with its probe into a case of illegal currency exchange after demonetisation.

The assets, which were in the form of demand drafts, have been attached by ED under sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has termed the DDs as “proceeds of crime”.

The agency said it issued the orders attaching multiple DDs in the name and “attributed” to Tandon and Ashish Kumar, the suspended Kotak Bank manager who was earlier arrested by the ED for facilitating the exchange for a cut. The DDs were kept frozen in the custody of the Income Tax department.

The I-T department too is probing this case on charges of alleged black money generation and tax evasion. Both Tandon and Kumar, along with an alleged data entry operator R K Goel, were arrested by the ED in this case last year and they are at present in judicial custody.