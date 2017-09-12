Illegal arms licence racket busted, Rajasthan ATS arrests one, detains two

Police have also seized around 150 illegal arms licenses from the accused. (Source: PTI) Police have also seized around 150 illegal arms licenses from the accused. (Source: PTI)

The Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad today claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal arms license syndicate following the arrest of kingpin of the racket from Ajmer. Two other members of the racket, which was operational in at least four states, were also detained from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab by the ATS, a senior ATS official said.

Police have also seized around 150 illegal arms licenses from the accused. “We have arrested prime accused Zuber who took Rs 3 to 4 lakh to get the license prepared from Jammu and Kashmir with back date. As making of all-India arms license in states is prohibited since 2008, the accused used to get the license made on local address of Jammu and Kashmir with back date,” ATS, ADG, Umesh Mishra told a press conference.

He said that two others, one Rahul from Jammu and Kashmir and one Vishal from Punjab, have been detained and are being interrogated. All three own gun houses in their respective states. “About 55 licences have been seized from Zuber’s possession, 48 from Vishal and a similar number from Rahul,” he added. The ATS, Mishra said was also probing if they had any link to terror groups or some gangs.

Twelve teams have been constituted to carry out raids at multiple places, including Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Ajmer in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Fajilka in Punjab, to nab the accused, police said. ADG CID CB, Pankaj Singh said that we have received a tip-off that an organised interstate illegal arms license racket is operational that also supply illegal arms to the beneficiaries, which we shared it with our counterparts.

