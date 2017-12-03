I’ve complete support of Arvind Kejriwal: AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express) Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express)

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was granted relief by the Supreme Court in a trans-border drug smuggling case, Saturday said he had the “full support” of AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP leader trashed reports that Kejriwal had not spoken in his support after he was summoned by the court and said he was in constant touch with the Delhi chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“In fact there were many things which they suggested like this is the way things should move legally… filing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP). It is only a myth, I have his (Kejriwal’s) full support,” he told reporters here. Khaira, an MLA from Bholath, said Kejriwal was the first person he called after the Supreme Court granted him relief in a 2015 drugs smuggling case.

“He congratulated me,” he said, adding that he would meet Delhi chief minister within a week. The Supreme Court had yesterday granted relief to Khaira by staying the proceedings before a trial court in the case.

A court in Punjab’s Fazilka had issued fresh summons on November 30 to Khaira to appear before it on December 21 in the case. He had then moved the high court on November 3 against the Fazilka court’s order. Lashing out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Akali Dal, Khaira alleged that they were hand in glove and wanted to “eliminate him politically”.

“I was victimised and wrongly targeted by the chief minister and the Akalis,” Khaira alleged. He was referring to a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly on November 29, criticising the “irresponsible” behaviour of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains in connection with an alleged “audio recording” which they released pertaining to the drug case in which Khaira was summoned.

The resolution condemned the Bains brothers for “casting aspersions on the judiciary”. Khaira had described it as “well thought conspiracy” against him allegedly by the government. He today expressed “remorse” over the swear words used against the chief minister after the resolution was passed. “I express remorse and I withdraw those remarks (made against the CM),” Khaira said.

