IIT Madras students seek action against scholar’s attackers

More Than a hundred IIT students marched to their Madras campus on Wednesday, demanding the expulsion of alleged ABVP sympathisers who assaulted a PhD scholar at the premier engineering college for participating in a beef fest organised on the campus on Sunday night. The students in a petition to the IIT also said that Manish Kumar Singh, an ABVP sympathiser, and his associates followed the injured PhD scholar, R Sooraj, to the campus hospital and threatened the students who accompanied him. They asked the administration to look at CCTV footage of the campus hospital. They alleged that Manish had also threatened another student, Justin Joseph.

The students, who shouted anti-RSS slogans, carried banners that read, “We will take the cow rakshaks by their horns.” The protesters gathered outside IIT were detained by police. S Sivakumar, the dean of students, who spoke to two student representatives, said a committee would probe the incident.

A senior IIT official said the students demanded that the dean expel Manish, who allegedly attacked Sooraj, injuring his eye and fracturing a cheekbone. “They cited the history of Manish’s violent behaviour and formal complaints raised before the administration… We have promised action after the probe,” the official said. Sooraj, who was taken from the campus hospital to a private eye hospital Tuesday evening, was shifted to Apollo Hospitals late in the night when doctors suggested a surgery. Manish was admitted to the campus hospital later with a complaint of pain in his hand.

Police have booked eight IIT students, including Manish, for attacking Sooraj while a case has been registered against Sooraj on a complaint by Manish that he was assaulted.

