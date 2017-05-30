IIT Madras student thrashed by ABVP for attending ‘beef fest’

A day after students of IIT-Madras organised a ‘beef fest’ inside the varsity campus, a PhD scholar on Tuesday was assaulted allegedly by a group of ABVP members for attending the event. The student, identified as R Sooraj, suffered severe injuries and also sustained a fracture in his right eye. The AVBP members had also allegedly issued death threats to all the ‘beef eaters’ on the campus. They had reportedly filed a complaint against the fest on Monday.
On Monday, protesting against the Centre’s decision to ban the trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, 50 students of IIT Madras participated in a ‘beef fest’ inside the campus.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court had granted a four-week stay on the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cattle meant for slaughter. The Madurai bench of the high court sought responses from the state government and Government of India on the issue.
The Centre’s move had generated strong response from politicians across the country, particularly in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. ‘Beef fests’ have been organised across the country in protest against the Centre’s decision. In Kerala, Youth Congress Workers and organisations associated with the Left took out protest marches against the government. Beef was cooked and freely distributed to the public at many places.
- May 30, 2017 at 6:49 pmI love eating beef n do eat it twice a week.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:47 pmGood one.Teach these Ravan worshippers a good lesson! Jai Shree Ram!Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:44 pmI think ABVP's ultimate aim is to divide the country to two pieces.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:36 pmInstead of beating up the beef eating students , the so called rightists ahould have organised a pork festival for a week and served pork delicacies to the students. No beef and no mutton. This would have quickly turned these pseudos into overnight vegetarians.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:47 pmHow so? I dont think Muslims have any problem in others eating pork.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:34 pmDoctors give him a good beard shave and head hair cut before treating him . Why has he made his appearance like a refugee ?Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:27 pmSend to jannat at least 5 of them to teach lesson.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:23 pmWell he should thank his stars that he only tried to challenge Hindus.. would have been fun to see if he would have challeneged or spoken against muslim beliefs and if the reactionn would have even been reportedReply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:33 pmWho has given you the authority to say that whatever you say as "Hindu belief" is THE Hindu belief. I am a Hindu and I dont see any issue with beef. Unfortunately for you, Hinduism is NOT an Abrahamic religion with a rigid set of dos and donts. And unfortunately for Hinduism, its now taken over people like you who do not have the capability to understand any religious concept that is not provided in a template given by the Abrahamic religions.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:44 pmGood reply.
- May 30, 2017 at 6:23 pmyou represent us soorajetta..... no sanghi h can take away our habits and rights... we are with you..... and for that mother er from ocean dept.... you are going to pay for this.....Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:28 pmTeri maa kaa aReply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:19 pmGood. The intention of this fest is not to eat food. It was a testing for how much Hindus are tolerent. And he got what he deserved.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:17 pmFor too long Hindus have been seen as being soft even in their own country. This gave people like Owaisi to say what he said. And the organisers of beef parties to do what they did. Sometimes a little violence is required to avoid bigger violence later on.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:36 pmIf you do not eat beef and happen to be a Hindu doesnt mean that anyone who eats beef isnt a Hindu. Brahminism is not Hinduism. Hinduism precedes Brahminism and the ociated vegetarian concepts. Get that fact drilled into your head.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:59 pmGood going,let us not spare a stone unturned to politicise the IIT,IIM...enough of studies and research.it's time to eat beef,drink bear and protest....Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:56 pmSooraj was the organiser of the beef feast.His action was provocative n he had taken a confrontationist stand.I condemn beating of the organiser of beef feast by other students.But he should not have taken this provocative step.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:14 pmBut what right ABVp has to hit him ? Have u read that the rule was sta nby Madras high Court .... Chennai is not UP or Gujarat ..abvp will struggle to survive if Tamil makkal take over this incidents .. They will have to run out of TN naked .God save themReply
- May 30, 2017 at 6:32 pmwell said bro
- May 30, 2017 at 6:44 pmwhat right 54 years old Mohammad had to rape 6 years old girl??Muslims will argue it is accepted in Quran ,so no questions to be asked, same thing Hindus worship cow,anybody kills it should be killed, it is a Blasphemy,ok ,it is a preparation for civil war, this is the only way Hindus can live In India, fight back, other wise ,prepared to perish or convert in to Islam ,like stan,Bangladesh and Kashmir
- May 30, 2017 at 6:49 pmTamils are Ravan worshippers. Bhakts will drive them into the sea!Jai Shree Ram!
- May 30, 2017 at 6:54 pmThe same right that Sooraj had to organise the Beef Festival. These pun#ks indulge in petty politics and anti-national behhaviour instead of devoting their time to studies. In fact this Sooraj looks like a typical naxalite who is out to milk the system a la Kanhaiya Kumar of JNU. Respect the sentiments of the majority Hindus and do not organise this rotten and provocative beef fests in future
