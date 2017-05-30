IIT Madras student thrashed by ABVP for attending ‘beef fest’

IIT-Madras scholar Sooraj R (Express Photo) IIT-Madras scholar Sooraj R (Express Photo)

A day after students of IIT-Madras organised a ‘beef fest’ inside the varsity campus, a PhD scholar on Tuesday was assaulted allegedly by a group of ABVP members for attending the event. The student, identified as R Sooraj, suffered severe injuries and also sustained a fracture in his right eye. The AVBP members had also allegedly issued death threats to all the ‘beef eaters’ on the campus. They had reportedly filed a complaint against the fest on Monday.

On Monday, protesting against the Centre’s decision to ban the trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, 50 students of IIT Madras participated in a ‘beef fest’ inside the campus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court had granted a four-week stay on the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cattle meant for slaughter. The Madurai bench of the high court sought responses from the state government and Government of India on the issue.

The Centre’s move had generated strong response from politicians across the country, particularly in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. ‘Beef fests’ have been organised across the country in protest against the Centre’s decision. In Kerala, Youth Congress Workers and organisations associated with the Left took out protest marches against the government. Beef was cooked and freely distributed to the public at many places.

