IIT Madras scholar assault: Students stage protest, demand action against attackers

A small group of students of IIT, Madras, today held an agitation demanding speedy action against those involved in the ‘attack’ on a PhD scholar for allegedly participating in a beef fest in the campus.

The students pressed for demands including expulsion of students allegedly involved in the attack on R Sooraj in the campus on May 30.

The students held a protest near the entrance gate of the premier technical institute here, raising slogans that their demands be met immediately.

They had yesterday taken out a procession, seeking action by the management against those involved in the attack.

Speaking to reporters, the agitating students, including Ambedkar Periyar Study circular, today said their demands included expulsion of students who allegedly attacked Sooraj.

“The management should also bear the medical expenses of Sooraj,” Abhinav, one of the students, said.

“The attackers should be expelled from the institute and handed over to police,” he said, adding, the management must expedite the probe and take action at the earliest.

They rejected reports in a section of media that Sooraj had provoked some vegetarian students by asking them to consume meat in one of the hostel canteens, which led to a fight and the assault.

They insisted that Sooraj was attacked for attending the ‘beef fest’ held in the campus on May 28 night by some students protesting the Centre’s ban on sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

