IIT Madras beef fest: Kerala Assembly Speaker writes to TN CM seeking action against culprits

Protests in IIT Madras. (File Photo) Protests in IIT Madras. (File Photo)

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, seeking stern action against those responsible for the attack on an IIT-Madras PhD scholar, hailing from Kerala. Immediate action should be taken to provide medical and legal help to R Sooraj, the speaker said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media here.

A case has also been registered against Sooraj by those who had allegedly attacked him, the speaker said.

Sooraj was allegedly assaulted by some students allegedly by some students protesting against a “beef fest” held on the campus.

The beef fest was held to protest the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal market.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App