IIT Madras beef fest: Kerala Assembly Speaker writes to TN CM seeking action against culprits

IIT Madras beef fest: Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told Tamil Nadu Chief MInister Edappadi Palaniswami that immediate action should be taken.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:May 31, 2017 8:53 pm
IIT Madras, IIT Madras beef fest, beef ban, Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan Protests in IIT Madras. (File Photo)

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, seeking stern action against those responsible for the attack on an IIT-Madras PhD scholar, hailing from Kerala. Immediate action should be taken to provide medical and legal help to R Sooraj, the speaker said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media here.

A case has also been registered against Sooraj by those who had allegedly attacked him, the speaker said.

Sooraj was allegedly assaulted by some students allegedly by some students protesting against a “beef fest” held on the campus.

The beef fest was held to protest the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal market.

  1. P
    Pankaj Singh
    May 31, 2017 at 9:27 pm
    Ha Ha, when people are beaten to death or beheaded in talibn style, then these people sleep. Now they want stern action.
    Reply

