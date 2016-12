IIT Kharagpur: Students sit on hunger strike against fee hike

Earlier in April this year, the students at IIT Kharagpur, staged a peaceful protest against the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry’s decision to hike the fee structure from Rs. 90,000 to Rs two lakh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Earlier in April this year, the students at IIT Kharagpur, staged a peaceful protest against the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry’s decision to hike the fee structure from Rs. 90,000 to Rs two lakh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The students of IIT, Kharagpur, are sitting on a hunger strike against the institution’s decision to hike the registration fee.

Demanding that the hike in registration fee be withdrawn at the earliest, the students said that they would continue with the protest if their grievances are not addressed.

“The registration fee has gone up suddenly from Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 37,000…This is illegal. We have asked for an open house meeting and if the director arranges the meeting then we will call off our protest. In the meeting, we will ask him to give a complete stay order on the registration link,” said one of the protesting students.

Earlier in April this year, the students at IIT, Kharagpur, staged a peaceful protest against the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry’s decision to hike the fee structure from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. two lakh.