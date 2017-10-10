IIT Kanpur suspends 22 students for ragging

The IIT Kanpur students had allegedly ragged their juniors on August 19 and 20. File photo The IIT Kanpur students had allegedly ragged their juniors on August 19 and 20. File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur suspended 22 students on ragging charges on Tuesday. The decision was taken by the IIT senate at a meeting on Monday evening after hearing the version of the suspended students.

“Sixteen students have been suspended for three years and six others for one year,” IIT Kanpur deputy director Dr Manindra Agarwal said. When asked about the severity of the punishment, Agarwal said that 16 of the students had been expelled for three years as the charges against them were “very serious”. He also said the students would not have the right to go for a mercy appeal during the suspension period.

However, the students can appeal after the completion of the suspension period and may even be allowed to take admission in the course. The accused students had allegedly ragged their juniors on the night of August 19 and 20.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App