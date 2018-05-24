IIT-Delhi opposes govt’s nudge to settle pay dispute with Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Source: File) BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Source: File)

IIT-DELHI is learnt to have opposed the government’s position on the 45-year-old dispute between the institute and its former faculty member Subramanian Swamy — now a BJP leader — over his salary dues.

As first reported by The Indian Express on April 10, the HRD Ministry, reversing its stand taken under the UPA-II government, had nudged the institute to settle the matter out of court by clarifying that Swamy’s case does not fall under Fundamental Rule 54 or FR 54 of the Union government.

IIT-Delhi has always maintained that payment of salary arrears — from December 11, 1972 to March 31, 1991 — would only be as per FR 54, under which the institute would have to pay the difference between Swamy’s dues and his earnings from Harvard University, where he had taught for some time during the same period. IIT-Delhi’s position was upheld by the HRD Ministry in 2010 when Kapil Sibal was minister.

The change in government’s stance in April was said to be on the ground that FR 54, repeatedly being cited by IIT-Delhi, was only adopted by the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG) in 1992 and, therefore, could not be applied retrospectively to Swamy’s case.

Opposing the ministry’s latest position, IIT-Delhi replied this month, reminding the government that the dispute with Swamy falls under FR 54 by virtue of a resolution adopted by its BoG in 1965.

In 1965, IIT-Delhi adopted a resolution that the institute will be bound by the Government of India rules wherever the IIT Act and Statutes are silent. Since, the Act and Statutes have no provision on reinstatement of employees, IIT-Delhi has been bound by FR 54 since 1965 and, hence, the rule hasn’t been applied to Swamy’s case retrospectively, the institute is learnt to have told the ministry.

On Wednesday, institute director V Ramgopal Rao declined to comment on the issue.

Swamy’s dispute with IIT-Delhi over salary dues has been in courts for over two decades. He joined IIT-Delhi as a teacher in 1971. However, while he was on probation, the institute sacked him on the grounds that his appointment was illegal. He took the institute to court and won the case in 1991. He rejoined IIT-Delhi on March 27, 1991, but resigned the same day and demanded his salary and allowances for the period between 1972 and 1991.

IIT-Delhi agreed, but cited FR 54 to demand details of his earnings from Harvard University. He, however, contended that he should be deemed to have been on Extraordinary Leave (EOL), which meant he is not expected to disclose his earnings from elsewhere.

Swamy filed a civil suit and the matter is still being heard by courts. Meanwhile, in 2010, former HRD Minister Sibal, in his capacity as the chairman of IIT Council, upheld IIT-Delhi’s stand regarding the applicability of FR 54.

After NDA-II came to power, the HRD Ministry in 2014, under Smriti Irani, decided to revisit the matter and wrote to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to inquire whether Swamy’s case falls under FR 54 of General Financial Rules and Service Rules.

In December 2014, DoPT said IIT was not bound by the government’s rules. The ministry communicated this opinion to IIT-Delhi and left the final decision to the institute, after which the BoG set up the committee under board member and Gujarat Technological University vice-chancellor Akshai Aggarwal to explore possibilities of a quicker resolution. However, the BoG, in a meeting held on November 6, 2016, decided to wait for the court’s verdict.

The change in government’s stance this year came in wake of the BJP leader reaching out to the Ministry late 2017. The Indian Express could not reach Swamy for comment.

