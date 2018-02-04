IIT-Bombay issues clarification, says it has not banned sale of non-veg food

On January 12, IIT Bombay sent an email, urging non-vegetarian students to use separate plates in their hostel mess. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) On January 12, IIT Bombay sent an email, urging non-vegetarian students to use separate plates in their hostel mess. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In a relief to non-vegetarian students studying at IIT Bombay, the institute on Sunday clarified that there were no food restrictions and that its order was for health and safety reasons. Refuting reports that the institute’s Civil Engineering Department had banned meat and eggs from its cafeteria, an IIT spokesperson said a circular was issued on this regard since the caterer of Civil Cafe was serving stale food.

“IIT-Bombay clarifies that the institute has not banned non-vegetarian food in the campus, as reported by few publications. A letter was issued to the caterer of a cafeteria atop Civil Engineering Department for purely health and safety reasons as he was serving stale food,” a statement by the IIT PRO said.

A controversy had erupted on January 20 after the IIT Bombay administration issued a circular to the caterer of Civil Cafe, stating that non-veg food was banned as “some people raised objections”. “Non-vegetarian items are strictly banned and should not be served,” the circular read. According to a leading publication, the letter was issued due to concerns about safety, especially after the fire at two pubs in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound on December 28, 2017.

This was the second time in two weeks that IIT Bombay landed in soup over its food restrictions. On January 12, the institute sent an email, urging non-vegetarian students to use separate plates in their hostel mess in order to avoid a mix-up. The email, dated January 12, was dispatched after several vegetarian students raised objections about it to the administration of hostel number 11 of the institute.

“I am getting complaints from many students who want students who eat non-vegetarian food to use separate plates. Therefore, this is a request to all non-veg eaters, to please only use the tray type plates meant specially for non-veg dishes during dinner. Please do not use the main plates for non-veg dishes,” said the email.

