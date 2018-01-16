IIT-Bombay hostel asks students eating non-vegetarian to use separate plates

Clarifying its position, the mess council in a statement said that the email was only sent to restate a rule which is already in place and insisted that it was not meant to offend anyone. (Representational Image/Wikimedia Commons) Clarifying its position, the mess council in a statement said that the email was only sent to restate a rule which is already in place and insisted that it was not meant to offend anyone. (Representational Image/Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has landed into a controversy after an email sent to students of one of its hostels urged non-vegetarian students to use separate plates in their hostel mess in order to avoid its mix-up.

The email, dated January 12, was dispatched after several vegetarian students raised objections about it to the administration of hostel number 11 of the institute. It was sent by the mess council which comprises of students residing in the hostel and avail its food facilities.

“I am getting complaints from many students who want students who eat non-vegetarian food to use separate plates. Therefore, this is a request to all non-veg eaters, to please only use the tray type plates meant specially for non-veg dishes during dinner. Please do not use the main plates for non-veg dishes,” said the email.

Clarifying its position, the mess council in a statement said that the email was only sent to restate a rule which is already in place and insisted that it was not meant to offend anyone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd