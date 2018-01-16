IIT-Bombay hostel asks students eating non-vegetarian to use separate plates

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has landed into a controversy after an email sent to students of one of its hostels urged non-vegetarian students to use separate plates in their hostel mess in order to avoid its mix-up.
The email, dated January 12, was dispatched after several vegetarian students raised objections about it to the administration of hostel number 11 of the institute. It was sent by the mess council which comprises of students residing in the hostel and avail its food facilities.
“I am getting complaints from many students who want students who eat non-vegetarian food to use separate plates. Therefore, this is a request to all non-veg eaters, to please only use the tray type plates meant specially for non-veg dishes during dinner. Please do not use the main plates for non-veg dishes,” said the email.
Clarifying its position, the mess council in a statement said that the email was only sent to restate a rule which is already in place and insisted that it was not meant to offend anyone.
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:47 pmHow stupid. Once the plates are washed there is no veg or nonveg in it. But proper washing is required which is what the authorities should focus on. It is all in the head!!!!!Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:46 pmI think they wanted to say NO to HALAL eater ... What's the problems with it if they don't want to eat together with HALAL eater... And its hostel decision and comes under hostel administration .. what the fuss about it.. Student can demand any thing and they can raises voice if anything doesn't suit them... That's it ..There is hidden agenda of ISLAMIC EXPRESS to create panic and rumour and illogical news .. What else we can expect from this left supporters paper..Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:52 pmI agree the agenda of Islamic Express is hidden, whilst the agenda of Fascist HinduFatV.ulva is in the open. I wonder where the Dalit students are asked to sit. Are they expected to clean toilets and polish shoes in between their classes.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:41 pmWhy Talibanization of choice of food should be introduced in Educational ins utions?Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:46 pmBecause Hindus have performed 6,890 Vedic Yugas of Tapasaya and earned a bBOON of extra ordinary sense of SMELL, they can smell Meat off a washed plate and can sniff mensu.ration off a woman. That is why, bolo Bhagwat Mata Ki Jai.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:38 pmThus is a good idea. The canteen should have plates of several different colours Brown Plates for Meat Eaters, Yellow Plates for Vegetarians, Broken Blue Plates for Dalits, Green Plates for Muslims, Red Plates for women having periods.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:49 pmWhite plates for Virgins and Cream coloured plates for Born-Again Virgins.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 8:27 pmNon veg should be banned altogether in IIT hostels. Or else there should be a separate mess for non vegetarian. Violence to animals is highly condemned and students of IIT should learn to be civilised and stop eating non vegetarian food. This non violence should be taught to all students as part of their education. Otherwise what is the meaning of education. Simply technology. Without learning non violence one is simply a high tech animal.Reply
