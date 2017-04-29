IIT aspirant fails to qualify for JEE-Advanced, kills self

19-year-old Arijeet was a resident of Nawabganj in West Bengal (Representational Image) 19-year-old Arijeet was a resident of Nawabganj in West Bengal (Representational Image)

An IIT aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room here after failing to qualify for the JEE(Advanced) exam. The body of Arijeet (19), a resident of Nawabganj in West Bengal, was recovered late in this evening. He had been preparing for IIT (Mains) exam at a primer coaching institute here, a police official said.

No note was recovered from the room but his friends in the hostel said that he was depressed over failing to qualify for JEE (Advanced), sub-inspector Ramswroop at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station said.

The body is kept in the mortuary of MBS hospital and post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday after the arrival of his parents, the officer said.

Results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, were announced yesterday. Out of the over 11.8 lakh students who appeared for the examination for admission to various IITs and engineering colleges, around 2.2 lakhs have qualified for the second and final round — the JEE (Advanced).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now