IISER may order another probe into Kolkata student’s death

The fact-finding committee of IISER found no foul play in the death of the second year student. (Express Photo) The fact-finding committee of IISER found no foul play in the death of the second year student. (Express Photo)

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research may order another inquiry into second year student Sagar Mondal’s unnatural death.

In the afternoon of May 1, Mondal was found hanging inside the second-floor washroom of Nivedita Hall, the hostel where he stayed with two roommates.

“Just few days back the fact finding committee submitted a report. If we have to do something now, we need to rely on the police report. Since the police assured about progress in investigation, we are hopeful about getting their report in next two to three days,” Arindam Kundagrami, the dean of student affairs of IISER told PTI.

The fact-finding committee of IISER found no foul play in the death of the second year student.

“Once we get the police report a second inquiry may be ordered. But we need to get the police update first,” he said.

The laptop of the student Sagar Mondal is currently with the police.

Kundagrami said the institute would start a counselling session from Thursday which would be attended by Calcutta University’s professor of psychology, Pritha Mukhopadhyay who will interact with the students.

Many students of IISER Kolkata had visited the psychiatrist in the last two years.

“Apart from psychology professors, four third year students will mentor each group of 20 juniors and they will report to the dean on a regular basis. We had already a full proof system in place but there should not be any laxity,” Kundagrami said.

For better coordination between students and teachers, about 60 faculty members will be accomodated in the IISER campus quarters with their families so that they can live in close proximity with the students and help them cope with stress beyond study hours, he said.

“While we can’t involve the students in a big way in the Rabindra Jayanti celebrations tomorrow with the semester coming to end, we celebrate different festivals from Agomoni (heralding the beginning of Durga Puja), to Pongal on the campus. We also organise feasts, get-togethers regularly to help them fight loneliness and encourage extra-curriculur activities,” he said.

Asked, he said there was no chance that Sagar had been warned for poor performance. “He got 75 per cent marks in semesters. We issue warning to a student only when he gets below 60 per cent marks twice.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now