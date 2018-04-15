Convert innovative ideas into effective business models, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday advocated for entrepreneurship based on innovation and asked management students to convert innovative ideas into sustainable business models to create socio-economic value. “Many IIM students are desirous of innovation-based entrepreneurial opportunities. You must try to build upon your potential by converting innovative ideas into sustainable business models in order to create socio-economic value for our country and society,” Patnaik said while addressing the second convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur.

“The nation looks up to you not only as able managers but also as social entrepreneurs who work to change the world into a better place,” he said. The Chief Minister said that IIM Sambalpur should take lead in developing the centers of excellence for startups and incubators. “All these efforts at IIM will go a long way in fostering the community’s entrepreneurial climate by means of business creation and retention, technology commercialisation and creating of jobs and wealth,” Patnaik said.

Stating that Odisha government is keen to partner with IIM Sambalpur in its journey for inclusive growth, the chief minister said IIM-S should become an active participant, knowledge partner and a think tank for planning, strategising and reinforcing government schemes for social development. Noting that India is progressing rapidly in new era, Patnaik said “we boast of our demographic dividend – the young talented, energetic and skillful minds with passion and fervour to build a new and better India.”

Speaking at the convocation, Chairperson of Board of Governors of IIM-S, Arundhati Bhattacharya said, IIM Sambalpur has made remarkable growth in the last three years. The temporary campus has been shifted to Sambalpur University from a private institution. She said the knowledge, skills and professional and ethical values that IIM Sambalpur has taught the students would go a long way in making them not only successful business leader but also responsible citizens.

Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal expressed happiness that IIMs have been declared as institute of national importance. He said the students should not let the glitz and glamour of corporate world deter them from their social responsibilities and ethics. Altogether, 45 students received their certificates during the convocation. Three students were awarded gold medals in three different categories.

