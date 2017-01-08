IIM-Nagpur student among 2 killed in car-truck collision

Two persons including an IIM-Nagpur student were killed and five other students were injured when car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kamptee Road in wee hours on Sunday, police said. The occupants of the car were on their way for a picnic at Pench Tiger Sanctuary.

The student, identified as Durgesh Chauhan (26) hailed from Delhi. Another deceased Nitish Ramteke (30) was at the wheel when the accident occurred, according to police. The other injured students were admitted to Mayo Hospital.

The injured students are hailed from Odisha, Nagpur, Haryana and Hyderabad.