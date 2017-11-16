IIM-Lucknow student found dead in hostel

The body of a second-year postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room Wednesday afternoon. While the police have declared it a case of suicide, they said that the reason behind it is not yet known.

Circle Officer of Aliganj area, Meenakshi Gupta, said, “We are investigating, but prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.”

Station Officer of Madiaon police station, Raghwan Kumar Singh, said, “Soham Mukherjee, 25, belonged to Kolkata… No suicide note was found in his room, but we have taken his mobile phone, laptop and a diary in custody.”

