IIM-Ahmedabad director resigns a year before term-end

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Director Ashish Nanda on Thursday announced his decision to step down, citing personal reasons. His tenure was slated to end next year. A Robert Braucher Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School and an IIM-A alumnus, Nanda took charge in September 2013. He was the first director to be hired from overseas, under the stewardship of then IIM-A chairman A M Naik.

After being relieved of his duties in September, he is expected to return to Boston. Nanda quit his post at Harvard to return to his alma mater after more than 20 years.

“When I joined, I had committed to serve the term. On September 1, it will be four years since I took charge,” Nanda said in a letter to the IIM-A community. “Professionally, I have enjoyed the experience immensely… However, personally, living a long distance from my wife and son has been a challenge.”

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM-A, accepted Nanda’s resignation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now