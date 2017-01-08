IIM Nagpur student killed in road accident, five others injured

Six students from the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur on Sunday met with an accident when their car collided with a truck, 15 km from Nagpur. One of the students, identified as Durgesh Chauhan, and the car driver were killed on the spot. The rest were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident happened while they were on their way to a picnic spot near Nagpur.

A press release issued by IIM-A states: “With a heavy heart, IIM Nagpur and IIM Ahmedabad would like to share a sad news. In the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2017 six IIM Nagpur students met with a tragic vehicle accident off campus. Unfortunately, the driver and Durgesh Chauhan one of IIM Nagpur students passed away. The other students were rushed to hospital and are being provided medical care.

All the six were reportedly first year PGP students, a source told The Indian Express. “The students were first year PGP students who were on their way to a picnic spot located 15 kms from Nagpur in the early hours of morning, when they met with a fatal road accident as the car they were traveling in, hit a truck. While one student lost his life, the others have been rushed to a nearby civil hospital and we are awaiting more details,” said a source close to the development.

